Israel says rocket attack kills 10 in Golan Heights, Hezbollah denies involvement

Jerusalem, July 28 Ten people, including children, were killed in a rocket attack that struck a football pitch in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, according to Israeli media outlets.

Helicopters, ambulances, and intensive care vehicles were dispatched to the scene, evacuating the injured to Ziv Medical Center, where at least 30 casualties were the result of the attack on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Israeli state-owned broadcaster Kan.

"We arrived at the field and saw destruction and objects burning. Casualties were lying on the ground, and the sights were difficult to see," said Idan Avshalom, a senior medic at the Magen David Adom, the country's emergency medical service.

Israeli media said that the rocket was fired from Lebanon by the Hezbollah militant group, while Hezbollah denied on Saturday evening that the Shiite group had "absolutely nothing to do with the incident."

Following Hezbollah's denial, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that "following assessments carried out in the IDF and the intelligence available to us, the rocket fire at Majdal Shams was carried out by Hezbollah".

Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Galant, army chief Herzi Halevi, and other senior defence officials conducted an operational situation assessment following the attack, according to Kan.

Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, currently visiting the US, has been informed of the incident's details and is holding security consultations with senior security officials.

