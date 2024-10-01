Israel seeks diplomatic solution, but will do whatever necessary: Consul General Orli Weitzman

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1 : Consul General of Israel to South India, Orli Weitzman, addressed the escalating tensions in middle east, emphasizing Israel's commitment to finding a peaceful resolution.

Weitzman, has reaffirmed Israel's commitment to achieving peace and emphasized that Israel's primary objective is to resolve conflicts through diplomatic means, but stressed that the country will take necessary measures to defend itself if diplomacy fails.

Speaking to ANI, "Our country has been dealing with terrorists from Gaza and the attack we suffered on 7th October," Weitzman said.

"Now the situation is such that after a year, we have to return the citizens who have been displaced from their homes in northern Israel," she added.

Further, Weitzman cited Hezbollah's refusal to implement UN Resolution 1701 as a major obstacle to peace.

"Hezbollah was not willing to implement UN Resolution 1701. It would have allowed Israelis living in the northern borders to live peacefully," she said.

Despite the challenges, Weitzman reaffirmed Israel's desire for coexistence, "Israel always tries to find a diplomatic solution. We have no problem with the Lebanese people. All we want is to have a country and live peacefully. But this isn't the situation with our enemies. They don't accept Israel's right to exist."

"We would hope for a diplomatic solution but if that doesn't work then we will do whatever is necessary to make sure Israel is safe again," she added

Further, Weitzman emphasized that Israel will prioritize its security if diplomacy fails, "Israel's actions speak for themselves in the past few days. Israel has to do what it has to do. We don't want to live like this. Everybody wants to live peacefully and lead a quiet life."

"We have to enable that, and Israel has shown this. When we are attacked and when people threaten our existence, we have to do whatever it takes," she added

The Consul General's statements come amidst heightened tensions in the region.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a surprise attack on Israel. Israel responded with airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas infrastructure and leaders.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, focusing on Hezbollah strongholds and infrastructure identified through precise intelligence.

According to the IDF, the limited and localised raids concentrated in villages near the border, aim to neutralise threats to Israeli communities in the northern region.

The IDF further added, "The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes."

