Israel seeks to bring in record 133,000 Thai agricultural workers in 2025

Jerusalem [Israel], February 3 (ANI/TPS): A delegation from Israel's Population and Immigration Authority, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Labor, headed by the Authority's Director General, Ronen Peretz , and with the participation of the Head of the Foreign Workers Administration at the Authority, Moshe Nakash , is leaving for Thailand Sunday night with the aim of promoting dialogue with the Thai government.

The discussion is intended to examine two parallel issues: Doubling the number of workers coming to work in the agricultural sector, within the framework of the existing agreement. Currently, there are approximately 38,000 Thai agricultural workers in Israel. With preparations being made for the entry of a record number of approximately 13,000 agricultural workers in 2025.

The second issue was promoting a framework agreement for additional employment sectors, including construction and industry.

The delegation will meet with relevant government officials in Thailand, hold professional meetings, and return towards the end of the week. (ANI/TPS)

