Israel sees 6.1% increase in Industrial Production
By ANI | Updated: December 30, 2025 22:35 IST2025-12-30T22:34:29+5:302025-12-30T22:35:08+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on industrial production of the manufacturing, mining and quarrying sectors: August-October 2025.
August-October 2025, trend data in annual calculation:
Industry, mining and quarrying saw a 6.1% increase in industrial production.
Stability in employee jobs: There was a 4.0% decrease in the number of working hours.
Stability in revenue from sales to the domestic market at fixed prices: There was a 13.7% increase in revenue from export sales at fixed prices.
Industry, without mining and quarrying and without high technology: There was a 1.2% increase in industrial production.
High-tech industries saw a 5.4% increase in industrial production. (ANI/TPS)
