Tel Aviv [Israel], December 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on industrial production of the manufacturing, mining and quarrying sectors: August-October 2025.

August-October 2025, trend data in annual calculation:

Industry, mining and quarrying saw a 6.1% increase in industrial production.

Stability in employee jobs: There was a 4.0% decrease in the number of working hours.

Stability in revenue from sales to the domestic market at fixed prices: There was a 13.7% increase in revenue from export sales at fixed prices.

Industry, without mining and quarrying and without high technology: There was a 1.2% increase in industrial production.

High-tech industries saw a 5.4% increase in industrial production. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor