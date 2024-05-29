Israel sees rise in revenue indices

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released the data on "Revenue Indices of Total Economy (Standard Industrial Classification 2011," according to VAT data from March 2024. The indices mostly show increases in revenues.

The CBS found: An increase in the turnover of the total branches of the economy in proportion of 1.9% on an annual basis, after a decrease of 4.6 per cent.

An increase in the revenue of the mining and quarrying industries at a rate of 0.1 per cent on an annual basis, following an increase of 4.6 per cent.

An increase in the turnover of the wholesale and retail trade branches at a rate of 4.9 per cent on an annual basis, after a decrease of 3.4 per cent.

A decrease in the revenue of all high-tech industries at a rate of 1.4 per cent on an annual basis, after an increase of 1.3 per cent.

An increase in high-tech revenue in the industrial sectors at a rate of 3.1 per cent on an annual basis, following an increase of 22.2 per cent.

A decrease in high-tech revenue in the service industries at a rate of 5.2 per cent on an annual basis, following a decrease of 6.6 pe rcent. (ANI/TPS)

