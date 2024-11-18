Israel seize weapon-making equipment in Hebron raids

Jerusalem [Israel], November 18 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces raided several workshops in Hebron suspected of producing explosives and confiscated seven lathes used to manufacture and repair weapon parts, the Israeli Police said on Monday.

Two Palestinian men, aged 38 and 68, were arrested at the scene and are now under investigation. Authorities confirmed that other suspects have been identified and are expected to be apprehended soon.

"Every night, our forces work tirelessly to arrest terrorist operatives and confiscate weapons. This operation is part of our relentless fight against terror, in collaboration with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet, to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens," said Police Superintendent of Judea and Samaria Moshe Finchi.

The police did not specify if the suspects were affiliated with Palestinian terror groups or organised crime.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israeli security forces have arrested more than 5,250 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, of whom around 40 per cent are associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

