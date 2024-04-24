Israel shelling Southern Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket fire
By ANI | Published: April 24, 2024 11:12 PM2024-04-24T23:12:49+5:302024-04-24T23:15:14+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/TPS): Israeli artillery is shelling an area of Southern Lebanon from which anti-tank rockets were fired earlier in the day.
The rockets damaged a house and started a fire on Moshav Avivim in northern Israel, but caused no casualties. (ANI/TPS)
