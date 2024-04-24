Israel shelling Southern Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket fire

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/TPS): Israeli artillery is shelling an area of Southern Lebanon from which anti-tank rockets were fired earlier in the day.

The rockets damaged a house and started a fire on Moshav Avivim in northern Israel, but caused no casualties. (ANI/TPS)

