Israel Signs Energy Agreement with Ethiopia

Jerusalem [Israel], February 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen signed an agreement with his Ethiopian counterpart, the Minister of Energy and Water of Ethiopia Habtamu Itefa Geleta, to promote cooperation between the countries in the fields of energy, water and innovation. Ethiopia has a population of 130 million, and its economy is one of the largest in Africa.

The agreement was signed when Minister Cohen paid a state visit to Ethiopia this week, with the aim of strengthening ties between the countries in the fields of energy, water and innovation, and strengthening Israel's political position on the African continent.

Ethiopia is strategically located in Africa, with a population of about 120 million, and its economy is one of the largest on the continent, with high growth over the past decade. Therefore, there is great potential for strengthening ties between the countries. As part of the visit, Minister Cohen met with Ethiopia's Minister of Energy and Water, Betmo Itefa Gelata. The ministers discussed, among other things, the integration of Israeli companies in renewable energy development projects in Ethiopia, with an emphasis on solar energy, and the integration of Israeli companies in water infrastructure development projects in Ethiopia.

Also during the visit, Minister Eli Cohen met with Ethiopia's Minister of Mining and Petroleum, Million Mathews, Minister of Irrigation, Abraham Bley, and Minister of Innovation, Balta Mola.

The Minister also met with representatives of the World Bank in Ethiopia, representatives of the African Bank, and representatives of the United Nations Development Program. As part of the activities to strengthen economic and business ties between the countries, the Minister held a meeting with Israeli businessmen operating in Africa, as well as with businessmen and representatives of Ethiopian business companies. (ANI/TPS)

