Israel: Single operation sees 43 vehicles confiscated for polluting environment

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 29 (ANI/TPS): Recently, Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Israel Police conducted a targeted enforcement activity in the city of Petah Tikva against vehicles that cause noise and air pollution. The enforcement said the ministry was designed to protect public health and the quality of life of residents.

During the enforcement activity, 186 vehicles were inspected, of which 43 were taken off the road for various offences. Also, 44 tickets were given to drivers of noisy vehicles.

Noisy or polluting vehicles harm the quality of life of the residents of the area and harm public health. In recent years, awareness of the impact of noise on physical and mental health and sleep quality has been increasing.

The following participated in the enforcement activity: the Noise and Radiation Prevention Division at the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Department for Air Pollution Prevention from Transportation at the Ministry of Environmental Protection, officers from the Environmental Protection Section of the Israel Police and officers from the Petah Tikva Police. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor