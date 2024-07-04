Israel: Sirens sound across Galilee amid Hezbollah rocket barrage

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 4 (ANI/TPS): Sirens sounded across northern Israel amid Hezbollah's rocket and drone attacks on Thursday morning.

Residents of communities in the Upper Galilee, Golan Heights and the coastal cities of Akko and Nahariya scrambled to shelters. Hezbollah claims it launched 200 rockets and drones within one hour. The municipality of Akko said shrapnel from an intercepted rocket damaged a shopping mall.

"Fighting for the North," which represents hundreds of evacuated Israeli families, called on the government to take stronger measures against the Iran-backed Hezbollah so that they can return to their homes.

"The State of Israel is a step away from losing the North. This is a war for all intents and purposes and the State of Israel must win it and not surrender through an agreement," the organization said. "Only a security zone inside Lebanon will bring peace in the long term. We will not be silent if there is no response."

On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre killed Muhammad Nimah Nasser, who commanded Hezbollah's Aziz Unit. Nasser was responsible for rocket fire at Israeli communities and security forces.

And overnight, fighter jets struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon areas of Chihine and Blat.

Around 60,000 Israelis living in northern communities were forced to evacuate in October when the Hezbollah terror organization began daily rocket and drone attacks. Leaders of the Iran-backed terror group have said they will continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. Hezbollah attacks have killed 10 civilians and 15 soldiers.

Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from Southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War. (ANI/TPS)

