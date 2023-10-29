Israel slams Elon Musk's Starlink plan for Gaza connectivity

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel has denounced a proposal by Elon Musk to provide internet connectivity to aid organisations in Gaza, saying Hamas would take advantage on Saturday.

With electricity and internet connectivity nearly non-existent, Musk said on X, "Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza."

Starlink is a constellation of satellites providing internet connectivity in more than 60 countries, in areas with limited telecommunications infrastructure. StarLink is operated by Musk's California-based SpaceX spacecraft manufacturer and launch service provider.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi criticised the idea on X.

"Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this. HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and Musk knows it. HAMAS is ISIS," Karhi wrote, adding, "Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with Starlink." (ANI/TPS)

