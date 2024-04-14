Israel slams new Irish PM's Gaza comments

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Ministry issued a harshly worded rebuke of Ireland's new Prime Minister, Simon Harris, after Harris failed to mention the October 7 Hamas massacre in his first public speech, in which he did refer to the war in Gaza.

"Even after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and even after the war crimes of the Hamas terrorists, there are those in Ireland who insist on being on the wrong side of history," said the ministry.

In his first speech in office, incoming Irish Prime Minister Harris chose to refer to the war in Gaza but "forgot" to mention the 133 Israeli abductees who have been languishing in the Hamas tunnels for six months.

The Prime Minister joins Irish Foreign Minister Martin, who intends to grant additional awards to terrorism in the form of a legal opinion alongside South Africa, which the ministry called "the legal arm of the terrorist organization Hamas."

"Even after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and after the war crimes, crimes against humanity and sexual crimes committed and committed by Hamas terrorists against Israelis," added the ministry, "there are those in Ireland who insist on being on the wrong side of history.

The Foreign Ministry declared that the State of Israel will "continue to protect its citizens, according to international law," and will continue to act to return the 133 Israelis held hostage in Gaza for the past six months by Hamas, to destroy the terrorist organization Hamas, "so that October 7th will never happen again." (ANI/TPS)

