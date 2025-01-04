Israel slams reports claiming IDF strikes on Indonesian Hospital

Jerusalem [Israel], January 4 : Israel refuted the claims alleging Israel Defence Forces (IDF) strikes on Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya, the IDF International Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said on Friday.

In a post on X, Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said that the IDF did not strike or damage any essential equipment of the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya.

He also noted that Israel has not asked for the evacuation of the hospital and is in coordination with the hospital officials to continue enabling the supply of humanitarian assistance.

"Contrary to reports, the IDF did not strike the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya over the past day and did not damage any essential equipment. Following reports regarding the evacuation of the hospital, messages were sent to reiterate to officials in the health authorities that there is no need to evacuate the hospital. The IDF emphasizes that it is not operating to evacuate the hospital. The IDF remains in ongoing coordination with hospital officials in order to enable and facilitate the supply of humanitarian assistance to the hospital."

The remarks by Lt Col Shoshani come amid the background of media reports stating that Israel has conducted strikes on the Indonesian Hospital.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Israeli forces have ordered the immediate evacuation of staff and patients from two of northern Gaza's most critical hospitals.

Al Jazeera said that on Friday, Israeli soldiers surrounded the Indonesian Hospital, where many displaced Palestinians have sought shelter.

Al Jazeera reported that Israel's targeting of medical facilities in Gaza prompted the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Friday, during which UN officials pleaded for the protection of the hospitals.

At the meeting, UN human rights chief Volker Turk called for an independent investigation into all Israeli attacks on medical facilities and healthcare workers in Gaza, as well as the alleged misuse of such facilities, Al Jazeera reported.

