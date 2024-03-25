Israel slams UN Secretary General's claim it is not letting enough aid into Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) refuted claims made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Israel is preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

"Again, the UN is deceiving," said COGAT, showing a picture of trucks holding aid for Gaza stuck in Egypt in a post made on "X."

"These trucks are waiting for inspection in Egypt and haven't reached Israeli crossings," explained the agency. "The UN must scale up logistics and stop blaming Israel for its own failures.

COGAT also explained that 142 aid trucks are still waiting for pick up by the UN on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom Border Crossing, which is located in the corner where the borders of Gaza, Israel and Egypt meet.

Antonio Guterres had said earlier that he saw "long lines of blocked relief [aid] trucks waiting to be let into Gaza and that it is "time to truly flood Gaza with life-saving aid." (ANI/TPS)

