Israel spending millions on environmental projects

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Land Authority announced that in the coming year, it will allocate approximately 400 million Shekels (USD 110 million) to about 110 environmental and ecological projects and make them accessible to the public.

An allocation of 200 million Shekels (USD 55 million) was approved for the rehabilitation of areas affected by the war in both the northern and southern parts of Israel, of which 100 million Shekels (USD 27 million) comes from the 2024 budget.

Projects approved for funding in these areas include Western Galilee "Hanaman Marshes Park," restoration of the "Western Canal" on the Jordan River, the restoration of "Nahal Lakish" and "Nahal Tamna" and more.

The Fund for the Preservation of Open Areas of the Israel Land Authority has been working for about a decade to promote the preservation, environmental development and cultivation of the open areas outside the built-up urban areas, including open areas that are important for the preservation of biological diversity and ecosystems in Israel, parks and recreation and leisure areas, as well as assistance to those working to achieve the goals of the fund. The fund works with government ministries, statutory authorities, municipal bodies, government companies and other bodies to support ventures in open areas and their preservation. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor