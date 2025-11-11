"Israel stands with India in its fight against terror": Israeli FM Gideon Saar offers condolences over deadly Delhi blast

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 11 : Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday offered heartfelt condolences to the people of India following the deadly explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which claimed at least eight lives and injured several others.

Posting on X, Saar said, "I extend my & Israel's deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi."

I extend my & Israel’s deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded. Israel stands with India in its fight against terror. — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 11, 2025

He also wished "speedy recovery to the wounded."

Reaffirming Israel's solidarity with India, the Israeli Foreign Minister stated, "Israel stands with India in its fight against terror."

The explosion, which occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car and caused damage to several nearby vehicles, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said that "all possibilities" were being explored, with multiple agencies joining the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the blast.

In response to the tragedy, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Tuesday expressed deep shock over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the victims' families.

Posting on X, he said, "Shocked by the explosion at the Red Fort. Confident that the ongoing thorough investigation will determine the cause of the incident. We express condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Following the explosion, Delhi Police registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.

The case is now being jointly investigated by central and state agencies amid heightened security in the national capital.

The blast has drawn widespread condemnation and messages of solidarity from several world leaders and foreign missions.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said, "Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar also described the incident as "heartbreaking", commending the swift response of emergency teams.

"Heartbreaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast, resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers & security forces," he posted on X.

Foreign missions, including those of Canada and the United States, also issued condolences and security advisories in response to the explosion.

In its advisory, the US Embassy stated, "On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, with local media reporting multiple casualties. The Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."

The explosion, which struck one of Delhi's busiest heritage zones, has prompted a nationwide security alert as investigators work to identify those responsible and determine whether the incident was a targeted act of terror.

