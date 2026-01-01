Israel starts 2026 with more than 10 million people

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported that, as of the start of 2026, Israel's population is estimated at 10.178 million residents.

Of these 7.771 million are Jews and others (76.3 per cent of the total population), 2.147 million are Arabs (21.1 per cent) and 0.26 million are foreign nationals (2.6 per cent).

During 2025, Israel's population grew by 1.1 per cent. The population growth rate was the same as in 2024 (the growth rate at the end of 2024 was 1.1 per cent). The decrease in the growth rate is mainly due to the high number of Israelis emigrating from Israel in 2024, said the CBS.

During the year, approximately 182,000 babies were born (approximately 76 per cent to Jewish and "other" mothers, and approximately 24 per cent to Arab mothers).

The international migration balance in 2025 was negative and stood at approximately 20,000.

At the end of 2025, the Israeli population grew by approximately 112,000 people, a growth rate of 1.1 per cent. The population grew by approximately 132,000 residents from natural increase (births minus deaths) and decreased by approximately 20,000 residents from international migration.

During 2025, approximately 50,000 Israelis died, approximately 2,000 fewer than the number of deaths in 2024 (approximately 52,000). However, there was a small change in the death rate in 2025 compared to 2024 - 5.3 per 1,000 residents in 2024 compared to 5.2 per 1,000 residents in 2025. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor