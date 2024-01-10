Israel strikes 150 Gaza targets in past day

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military struck around 150 terror targets in Gaza over the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning.

In the area of Maghazi in central Gaza, Israeli ground troops operated and directed aircraft to strike several terrorists.

Furthermore, the ground troops uncovered more than 15 underground tunnel shafts in the area. During targeted raids on Hamas sites. soldiers seized rocket launchers, missiles, UAVs, and explosive devices. Israeli forces also destroyed a machine used for manufacturing rockets.

During operational activity in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, IDF ground forces directed an air strike that eliminated 10 terrorists. In battles in the area over the last day, dozens of terrorist operatives were killed by IDF troops.

Elsewhere in Khan Yunis, soldiers identified a terrorist planting an explosive device in the vicinity of a route used for the movement of troops. In the ground forces directed an air strike which eliminated the terrorist.

Khan Yunis is Gaza's second largest city and regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whose family lives there.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor