Israel strikes 200 Hezbollah targets; northern Gaza raids continue

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 26 (ANI/TPS): Israeli airstrikes hit more than 200 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, while troops simultaneously continued raids against Hamas's efforts to regroup in northern Gaza in the past day, the Israel Defence Forces said on Friday morning.

Among the terrorists killed in south Lebanon was Abbas Adnan Moslem, the commander of the Aitaroun area in Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit. Moslem was responsible for carrying out numerous terror attacks against communities in northern Israel and IDF troops.

In addition, IDF troops spotted and eliminated a Hezbollah squad preparing an ambush. Afterward found a loaded Russian-made Kornet missile launcher which they dismantled.

In the northern Gaza town of Jabaliya, where Hamas has been trying to re-establish itself, soldiers killed dozens of terrorists, seized numerous weapons and dismantled terror infrastructure over the past day. During activity in the area, the troops identified a rigged vehicle and several terrorists adjacent to it. Soldiers eliminated the terrorists.

In central and southern Gaza, Israeli forces eliminated more terrorists and dismantled Hamas infrastructure.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. According to figures released by the government on Sept. 29, more than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor