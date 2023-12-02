Israel strikes Hezbollah sites in response to rocket fire

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 2 (ANI/TPS): Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon in response to rocket fire, the Israel Defence Forces said.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties. (ANI/TPS)

