Israel strikes Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 30 (ANI/TPS): Israeli jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the southern Lebanese village of Houla where several terrorists were operating, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Houla is just across the border from the Upper Galilee farming communities of Kibbutz Menara and Moshav Margaliot.

The IDF also struck a Hezbollah site in the village of Kafr Kila. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor