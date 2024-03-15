Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after rocket launches

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 15 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Thursday afternoon numerous rocket launches made by the terrorist organization Hezbollah from its bases across the border in Lebanon were identified heading into the area of Malkia in northern Israel.

Moreover, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds in the area of Naqoura, a small city in southern Lebanon, Thursday evening and IDF artillery struck in the area of Wadi Hamoul in Lebanon "in order to remove a threat" posed by Hezbollah, but did not reveal any specifics of the test.

Additionally, Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure was struck in the area of Yaroun in Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

