Israel strikes loaded rocket launchers in Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli army continued operations in the southern Gaza cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah during the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday morning.

In Khan Yunis, loaded launchers aimed at Israel were struck.

Troops continued pressing Hamas in Rafah's Tel al-Sultan neighborhood. Soldiers dismantled a structure rigged with explosives that had been used by Hamas.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces continued operations in central Gaza. Several armed Hamas squads that posed a threat to soldiers were struck by the Air Force.

The Air Force also struck approximately 35 targets across Gaza, including armed squads, military structures, and other terror infrastructure.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 115 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

