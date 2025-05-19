Israel strikes over 160 "terror targets" in Gaza following Operation Gideon's Chariots

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 : Following the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck more than 160 terror targets across Gaza in a single day.

The strikes targeted northern, central, and southern Gaza, hitting underground infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile posts, and terrorist cells.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "Update: Operation Gideon's Chariots. Over the past day, IDF troops struck over 160 terror targets in Gaza including an operations center and an anti-tank missile post."

The post added, "Northern Gaza Terrorist cells, anti-tank missile launch posts and military structures were struck; Central Gaza Underground infrastructure and a weapons storage facility were struck; Southern Gaza Terrorist cells, military structures, anti-tank missile launch posts and booby-trapped structures were struck.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1924392131344437540

According to CNN, the IDF in a statement late on Friday had said that it had launched "extensive attacks and mobilised forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening moves of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the IDF provided a comprehensive overview of its latest operations against Hamas. IDF Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani listed the major objectives of Operation Gideon's Chariot through a video message on Monday.

In the message, Lt Col Shoshani informed that the IDF ground forces advanced their operations in Northern and Southern Gaza.

"After the October 7th massacre, our mission is clear. Bring our hostages home and dismantle Hamas's military and governing capabilities," he said.

Lt Col Shoshani informed that in the last week, the Israeli Air Force had struck over 670 Hamas targets, tunnels, weapon sites, anti-tank units, and terrorists. He said that Israeli troops are now operating deep in Gaza to eliminate threats, destroy terror infrastructure and take control of key areas.

He listed four objectives of the mission: giving advanced warnings to uninvolved civilians to make sure they get out of harm's way, controlling the battlefield, protecting Israeli civilians, and Dismantling Hamas' leadership and capabilities.

Lt Col Shoshani said that dozens of terrorists had already been eliminated. "The Air Force continues to strike with precision."

He said, "This won't end overnight. But we'll fight until Hamas is no longer a threat and our hostages are released. The mission continues."

Al Jazeera had reported that the Israeli army on Sunday confirmed the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which will involve regular and reserve soldiers of the Southern Command leading the ground invasion of both northern and southern Gaza, backed by the air force.

