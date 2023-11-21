Israel striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces said its aircraft identified and struck three armed terror squads in the area of the border with Lebanon.

Jets also struck a number of Hezbollah targets, including terror infrastructure and command and control sites.

A short while ago, terrorists fired mortar shells at an IDF post in northern Israel. No injuries were reported. IDF artillery is currently striking the source of the fire. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor