Israel striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By ANI | Published: November 21, 2023 04:42 PM 2023-11-21T16:42:04+5:30 2023-11-21T16:45:20+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces said its aircraft identified and struck three armed terror squads in the area of the border with Lebanon.
Jets also struck a number of Hezbollah targets, including terror infrastructure and command and control sites.
A short while ago, terrorists fired mortar shells at an IDF post in northern Israel. No injuries were reported. IDF artillery is currently striking the source of the fire. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor