Israel successfully rescues 52-year-old hostage abducted by Hamas on October 7

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 : The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) successfully rescued a 52-year-old hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi on Tuesday, who had been abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization and held captive in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

The Israel Foreign Ministry shared a post on its X handle and said, "Today (Tuesday), the IDF and ISA rescued the hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, aged 52, from Rahat, who was abducted by the Hamas terror organization into the Gaza Strip on October 7th.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi was rescued by Shayetet 13, the 401st Brigade, Yahalom, and ISA forces under the command of the 162nd Division in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip.

No further details can be published due to considerations of the safety of our hostages, the security of our forces, and national security, said IDF and ISA.

He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been updated with the details, and the IDF is accompanying them.

Meanwhile, on August 24, the bodies of six Israeli hostages recovered from Gaza had bullet wounds, according to preliminary forensic analysis.

The bodies of Yagav Buchstab, Chaim Perry, Nadav Popwell, Avraham Monder, Alex Danzig and Yoram Metzger were turned over to the Israel Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir for examination. According to the report, marks indicating shooting were found on all six bodies.

Four other bodies found with the hostages in the tunnel beneath Khan Yunis were also taken to Abu Kabir. The four assumed to be terrorists did not show any signs of gunshots.

It isn't clear if gunshots were fatal.

All six hostages were previously confirmed as alive and in good health at various times after October 7, with some even appearing in Hamas hostage propaganda videos.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 105 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

