Israel targets military sites, missile launchers in Iran

Tel Aviv, June 22 The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) began a series of strikes targeting military sites in western Iran following a missile attack conducted by Iran earlier that day.

"The IAF has begun a series of strikes towards military targets in western Iran," the IDF posted on X.

"Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago," it added.

Iran launched more than 30 ballistic missiles at Israel on Sunday, the IDF had said earlier in the day.

This came just hours after the United States carried out a military strike on three of Iran's nuclear facilities.

According to emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA), at least 16 people have been injured in the latest missile barrage. One man in his 30s sustained moderate shrapnel wounds, while 15 others were lightly injured.

Among them are two children who were admitted with minor injuries at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

The missiles struck several locations across central Israel. Notably, one hit Haifa without any prior warning sirens, raising alarm over possible gaps in the missile alert system.

Sirens did sound in other parts of the country, prompting civilians to rush into bomb shelters as instructed by the Home Front Command.

MDA CEO Eli Bin confirmed that emergency teams are currently responding to over 10 impact sites, assisting casualties and assessing damage caused by missile strikes and shrapnel.

This Iranian retaliation came after US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had bombed Iran's nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Trump described the strikes as the most "challenging and lethal" operation in recent decades.

The air conflict between the two nations erupted on June 13 when Israel launched a surprise strike on Iran.

Israeli authorities claimed the offensive was a preemptive measure to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons -- an ambition Iran has consistently denied.

The conflict has since raised tensions across the region, already on edge following Israel's prolonged war in Gaza since October 2023.

The latest exchange has now drawn in the United States in a direct military capacity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor