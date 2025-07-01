Israel Tax Authority raises forecast for Oil and Gas levy profit

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Tax Authority's forecast for oil and gas profit levy collection has risen to USD 57-74 billion.

This is up USD 2 billion from the previous forecast of USD 55-72 billion.

The forecast is higher than the previous forecast due to an updated forecast for an increase in the amount of gas in the three reservoirs that produce gas, as well as an updated forecast for an increase in gas prices in the coming years, said the Tax Authority. (ANI/TPS)

