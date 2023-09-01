Israel: Teachers’ strike averted just before school year starts

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 1 (ANI/TPS): A teacher’s strike was averted at the last minute and so Israel’s children will return to school as scheduled after the summer break on Friday, September 1.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the chairman of the teachers’ union Ran Erez reached an agreement that includes salary increases, training benefits and the term for which the new collective bargaining agreement will last. (ANI/TPS)

