Israel: Terrorist shot dead by soldiers he tried to stab

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 1 (ANI/TPS): Tuesday evening a terrorist approached a group of soldiers at the bus stop at the Mitspe Eshtamoa Junction south of Hebron in Judea, Israel and attempted to stab the soldiers.

He was shot and killed by them. The Israel Defence Force revealed only that one was a woman officer and the other an enlisted man.

None of the soldiers were wounded. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor