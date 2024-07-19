Israel: Terrorists captured in Judea and Samaria raids

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 19 (ANI/TPS): During the night, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) together with Border Police operated in what the IDF called a "large-scale divisional operation" in the areas of Judea and Samaria, in which Israeli security forces interrogated dozens of suspected terrorists and gathered information in the villages near Route 90, which runs through the Jordan River Valley.

In Bani Naim and Bayt Kahil near Hebron the Israeli forces arrested two wanted terrorists and in addition located and confiscated two guns.

In Bayt Liqya near Ramallah and in Kfar Tell near Nablus, four wanted terrorists were arrested, two of whom incited terrorism.

Another wanted terrorist was arrested in Nablus.

Since the start of the Iron Swords War against Hamas terrorists in Gaza approximately 4,400 wanted terrorists and supporters of terror have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley areas, approximately 1,850 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor