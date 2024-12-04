Israel: Three terrorists killed in air strike before committing terror attack

Jerusalem [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) working together eliminated three terrorists from the terrorist organization Hamas terrorists who planned to carry out a terrorist attack in what they said was the "immediate future."

The terrorists were killed when an Israel Air Force aircraft, acting under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, attacked Tuesday morning in an air strike vehicles in the area in northern Samaria that were carrying terrorists.

The IDF did not provide any specific details as to exactly where the three were killed or who they were. (ANI/TPS)

