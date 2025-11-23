Israel to complete immigration of entire Bnei Menashe Indian Jewish community

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI/TPS): The government of Israel at the cabinet meeting on Sunday approved the proposal to complete the immigration to Israel of the entire Bnei Menashe (Children of Manasseh ) to Israel - A sect of Jews that lives in India.

According to the decision, by the end of 2026, 1,200 people will immigrate, and by 2030, the arrival of approximately 5,800 from the Bnei Menashe community in northeastern India will be completed. The immigrants will be absorbed in the Galilee region and in other cities in the north. The Jewish Agency will manage and finance the process of preparing for immigration and the flight to Israel. (ANI/TPS)

