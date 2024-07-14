Israel to invest USD 2.7 million in Arab agricultural infrastructure

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 14 (ANI/TPS): The UAE's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will invest 10 million shekels (USD 2.7 million) to strengthen agriculture and agricultural infrastructure in Arab communities in 2024

This includes rehabilitation of agricultural roads, construction and repair of irrigation pipelines, end-to-end solutions for handling agricultural waste, planning and upgrading livestock buildings and more.

The investment plan is part of a multi-year initiative to promote the economic development of Israel's Arab sector. (ANI/TPS)

