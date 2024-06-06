Israel: Toddler left alone in car declared dead
June 6, 2024
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 6 (ANI/TPS): A toddler left in a car and found unconscious was declared dead at Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center, the hospital announced.
The 16-month-old girl had been alone in the locked car for several hours, the hospital said.
Temperatures in Sderot, where the car was parked, were 33°C. (ANI/TPS)
