Israel: Toddler left alone in car declared dead

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 6 (ANI/TPS): A toddler left in a car and found unconscious was declared dead at Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center, the hospital announced.

The 16-month-old girl had been alone in the locked car for several hours, the hospital said.

Temperatures in Sderot, where the car was parked, were 33°C. (ANI/TPS)

