"Israel took unilateral action against Iran," US not involved, Secy of State Rubio says

Washington DC [US], June 13 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that the strikes undertaken by Iran were "unilateral" and that US' priority is now to protect the American forces in the region.

Rubio said that Israel said that the strikes were done in the spirit of self-defence.

He said that Iran must not harm US interests or personnel.

In a statement, Rubio said, "Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel."

pic.twitter.com/oRy6E1DTQJ— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) June 13, 2025

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the US remained committed to a diplomatic resolution to the Iran issue.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

pic.twitter.com/A9A4LhK7PZ— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) June 12, 2025

The Department of State advised US citizens to exercise caution and monitor local news.

In a post on X, the department of state said, "Due to high tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly. We remind U.S. citizens in Israel and the broader region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments."

Due to high tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly. We remind U.S. citizens in Israel and the broader region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments.— Department of State (@StateDept) June 12, 2025

Meanwhile, in the strikes launched by Israel on Iran, as reported by The Times of Israel, Israel believes the chief of Iran's military, Mohammad Bagheri, and senior nuclear scientists were eliminated in the IDF's opening strikes on Iran, a defense official says. The likelihood of their deaths are "increasing," the official says.

The Israeli military expects its operation against Iran's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities to last for several days, as per The Times of Israel.

The IDF is preparing for heavy fire from Iran in response to its airstrikes tonight. "At the end of the operation, there will be no nuclear threat" from Iran, military officials say.

"We are in the window of strategic opportunities. We have reached the point of no return, and there is no choice but to act now," IDF officials say.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor