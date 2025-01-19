Israel transfers Palestinian detainees ahead of release as part of Gaza ceasefire deal

Tel Aviv, Jan 19 Israeli authorities began transferring Palestinian detainees to Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank on Sunday in preparation for their release later in the evening, Israel's state media reported.

According to the state-owned Kan TV news, the move came after the Red Cross began heading to a meeting point with Hamas forces, where the first three Israeli hostages would be transferred to the international organisation before being taken to Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

An Israeli government official told Xinhua that a total of 90 Palestinians are expected to be released, including 78 residents of the West Bank and 12 from East Jerusalem.

Most of the detainees are women and minors.

Hamas announced that Israel was expected to release the detainees' names, but as of 3:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT), about four hours into the ceasefire, the names had not been disclosed, according to Israeli officials.

Before their release, the detainees will undergo medical examinations and identification procedures at Ofer Prison, according to Kan.

The detainees will be handed over to the Red Cross once Hamas transfers three Israeli women hostages to the organisation in Gaza.

Under the first phase of the deal, a total of 33 hostages are expected to be released by Hamas, while Israel will release between 990 and 1,650 Palestinian prisoners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor