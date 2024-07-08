Israel trying to improve waste treatment

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman is promoting an urgent emergency order to deal with the waste economy in Israel and to deal with market failures. The goal is to regulate and improve the management of the waste treatment industry according to the policy of the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

To that end, she appealed to the Ministers of Finance, Interior and Economy to instruct the relevant parties under their authority to pass a professional reference for the rapid promotion of an urgent time order.

The temporary order, she said, will allow the Ministry of Environmental Protection to declare a waste treatment service to be an essential service. It will also grant powers to the ministry regarding operational aspects of the waste market, including charging for the provision of a fair service at competitive prices, and all with the goal prevent environmental hazards.

"Currently, the Ministry of Environmental Protection does not have the legal powers and tools intended to ensure the provision of services in the field of waste," said Silman. "Therefore, additional powers must be created that will enable the provision of services and proper functional continuity in the field. In order to immediately respond to the urgent need, the Ministry of Environmental Protection is proposing a legislative amendment, as part of an interim order , which will ensure the ability to provide these basic services to citizens, all this until all the powers and arrangements are settled in permanent legislation." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor