Israel: Two dead in stabbing attack

Tel Aviv, Aug 4 Two Israeli civilians were killed, and two others were injured in a "terror" stabbing attack in Holon, close to Tel Aviv, on Sunday morning by a West Bank Palestinian, Magen David Adom rescue service said.

The "terrorist" was shot dead by the police after he stabbed civilians at three different locations in the city-- at the entrance to the park on Moshe Dayan Street, a bus stop near the gas station, and the entrance to the bus garage in Dan Shomron Street.

"This was a complex and difficult terror attack. The casualties were at three separate locations, approximately 500 meters from each other," the rescue ambulance service medics said.

Condemning the attack, Israel's Foreign Ministry said, "Two Israelis in their 60s and 70s were murdered in a stabbing attack by a Palestinian terrorist in central Israel."

"Our thoughts are with the victims' families and those who were wounded. May the memory of the victims be a blessing," it said in a post on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to the families of the murdered and best wishes for a speedy recovery to those wounded in the attack.

He lauded the policemen who eliminated the "terrorist."

"We will settle accounts with everyone who cooperated with him," he said in a post on X.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also condemned the attack and said that the country "grieves for the innocent victims of the terrible attack in Holon."

"I send my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families whose world has been shattered this morning, and I pray for the swift recovery of the wounded," he added.

Labelling the attack as "hate-filled terrorism" which targets "innocent Israeli civilians" living as "free people in their own land," he said, "The world cannot turn a blind eye as our enemies attack us repeatedly."

"I send my support to the IDF and security forces in their struggle to eradicate the threat of terror - wherever it rears in its ugly head. We will not give up, we will not falter in our determination. We will continue to believe in the justness of our cause and work tirelessly to defend our people," he said.

