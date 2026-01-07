Israel values deep partnership with India: Netanyahu after phone call with PM Modi

Jerusalem, Jan 7 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Israel deeply values its partnership with India and their shared determination to defeat terrorism. His statement came after he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone call.

"Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Modi, for the warm conversation and friendship. I extend my best wishes to the people of India. Israel values the deep partnership with India and our shared determination to defeat terrorism," Netanyahu posted on X.

Netanyahu's statement came in response to PM Modi's post on X, where he mentioned that he and Israeli PM discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between two nations. The two leaders also spoke on regional and global issues of mutual interest..

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead."

"We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination," he added.

During the telephonic conversation, Netanyahu briefed PM Modi on the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, according to the statement released by Prime Minister's Office (PMO). PM Modi reaffirmed India’s consistent support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region.

According to the statement released by Israel Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi and Netanyahu discussed the strength of bilateral ties and how they can unleash the potential of the ties for the benefit of people of two nations.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: I had a fruitful conversation today, focused on strengthening our two countries' national security, with my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Israel Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

"We discussed the strength of India-Israel relations and how we can unleash the boundless potential of this partnership for the benefit of our peoples. I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Modi in the near future to continue these discussions in person," it added.

In December, PM Modi received a telephone call from Netanyahu and the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in West Asia. During the talks, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

"Spoke with my friend Prime Minister Netanyahu. We reviewed progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and agreed to further strengthen our cooperation. Also reaffirmed our shared commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism. India supports all efforts aimed at achieving a just and durable peace in the region," PM Modi posted on X.

