Israel: Victim of rocket strike identified as Druze labourer

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 27 (ANI/TPS): The 25-year-old laborer killed in this morning's Hezbollah rocket barrage was identified as Zohar Bashara from the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye.

Bashara was in a factory in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona that was hit by a rocket. Hezbollah fired a barrage of around 30 rockets this morning. (ANI/TPS)

