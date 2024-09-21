Israel vows to "remove threat of Hezbollah's capabilities" hours after killing top Hezbollah commander

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 : Hours after Israel announced the killing of the head of Hezbollah's Operations Unit, Ibrahim Aqil, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) vowed to "remove the threat" of Hezbollah's capabilities and continue its operations in all arenas to protect Israeli citizens.

In a statement shared on X, the IDF confirmed the killing of senior Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil. Alongside Aqil, several senior operatives in Hezbollah's Operations Staff and commanders from the Radwan Unit were also killed.

It said that Ibrahim Aqil and Radwan commanders were planning Hezbollah's "Conquer the Galilee" attack plan.

Taking to X, the IDF stated, "Ibrahim Aqil, the head of Hezbollah's Operations Unit and the Commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces, was eliminated in a targeted in an intelligence-based strike in Beirut earlier today. During the strike, senior operatives in Hezbollah's Operations Staff and commanders from the Radwan Unit were eliminated alongside Aqil."

"Ibrahim Aqil and the Radwan commanders who were eliminated today were planning Hezbollah's 'Conquer the Galilee' attack plan, in which Hezbollah intended to infiltrate Israeli communities and kidnap and murder innocent civilians in a similar manner to the October 7 Massacre. The IDF will continue to remove the threat of Hezbollah's capabilities and will continue to operate in all arenas to protect Israeli civilians," it added.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Hezbollah has fired over 8,000 rockets, missiles and explosive UAVs at Israeli civilians, forcing more than 60,000 Israelis to evacuate from their homes.

Calling Hezbollah a terrorist organisation, Hagari said, "Hezbollah is an internationally recognised terrorist organization. It is a threat to the people of Israel, the people of Lebanon, the Middle East and the entire world. Since October 8, the Hezbollah has fired over 8,000 rockets, missiles and explosive UAVs at Israelis civilians, forcing over 60,000 Israelis to evacuate from their homes. Just today. Hezbollah fired over 200 rockets at Israel."

He also confirmed the killing of Ibrahim Aqil in a targeted strike in Beirut. He called Aqil a principal member of Islamic Jihad, which he called Hezbollah's terrorist cell that claimed the bombings of the US Embassy in Beirut in 1983.

Announcing the killing of Aqil, he said, "The Israel Defence Forces has a duty to defend the people of Israel and ensure their safe and secure return to their homes in northern Israel. Today, in pursuit of that goal, the IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut on senior terrorist Ibrahim Aqil, the head of Hezbollah's Operations Unit and the Commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces. I can now confirm that Ibrahim Aqil was eliminated together with other senior terrorists in Hezbollah Radwan forces."

"Ibrahim Aqil had the blood of many innocent people on his hands. Israelis. Americans. French, Lebanese and more. During the 1980s, Aqil was a principal member of Islamic Jihad organisation, Hezbollah's terrorist cell, that claimed the bombings of the US Embassy in Beirut in April 1983, which killed 63 people, and the US Marine barracks bombing in October 1983, which killed 241 US personnel. Ibrahim Aqil also directed the kidnapping of Americans and Germans in Lebanon," he added.

Hagari further said that Aqil and the commanders of the Radwan forces at the time of the strike were gathered underground under a residential building in Beirut's Dahiyeh. He said that they were planning more terrorist attacks against Israelis.

Admiral Daniel Hagari said, "At the time of the strike. Aqil and the commanders of the Radwan forces were gathered underground under a residential building in the heart of the Dahiyeh in Beirut, hiding among Lebanese civilians, using them as human shields. They were in the middle of planning more terror attacks against Israeli civilians. We are determined to fulfill our mission protecting the people of Israel and fulfilling our goal of bringing our hostages home and ensuring and enduring defeat of Hamas in Gaza."

Earlier on September 19, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorist capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon, aiming to bring security to northern Israel to enable the return of residents to their homes and achieve war goals.

In a post on X, the IDF stated, "The IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to degrade Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and infrastructure. For decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them and used civilians as human shieldshaving turned southern Lebanon into a war zone. The IDF is operating to bring security to northern Israel in order to enable the return of residents to their homes and achieve war goals."

On September 18, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared the start of a "new phase" in the war and asserted that the focus is now on the northern arena.

Sharing a post on X, Gallant said, "We are at the start of a new phase in the war - we are allocating resources and forces to the northern arena and our mission is clear: ensuring the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. To do so, the security situation must be changed."

