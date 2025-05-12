Israel warns civilians to evacuate Yemeni ports ahead of potential strike

Jerusalem, May 12 Israel's military issued an urgent warning, advising all civilians and workers to evacuate three Red Sea ports in Yemen controlled by Houthi forces, citing the risk of a possible new strike.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee identified the ports as Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Al-Salif.

"Anyone present at these ports is urged to evacuate and remain clear of the area to ensure their safety until further notice," Adraee said.

The warning follows rising tensions in the region and a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in Yemen, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned the Houthis that they would "suffer heavy blows" if they continued their attacks on Israel, one day after the US announced it would halt its strikes on Houthi-related targets in Yemen.

On Friday, Houthi forces launched a missile at central Israel, which the Israeli military said was intercepted by its Arrow anti-missile defence system.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since November 2023 in what they call an act of solidarity with Palestinians. The group has said it will cease the attacks if Israel ends its military operations and blockade of Gaza.

Israel has carried out multiple airstrikes in Yemen, including a major strike on Tuesday that targeted the international airport in Sanaa, rendering it inoperable.

