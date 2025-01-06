Israel warns Hezbollah to withdraw forces or risk ceasefire collapse

Jerusalem, Jan 6 Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to Hezbollah , stating that if the armed group does not withdraw all forces north of the Litani River, Israel will break the ceasefire agreement.

The terms of the ceasefire mandate Hezbollah to pull its fighters and weapons north of the Litani River by January 26.

Speaking on Sunday during a visit to Israel's Northern Command, Katz said Israel remains committed to enforcing the agreement. "Israel seeks to uphold the agreement in Lebanon," he stated.

However, he claimed that Hezbollah has not completed the withdrawal of its forces. "If this condition is not met -- there will be no agreement," he said.

The ceasefire agreement ended months of cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah that began in October 2023. However, Israel has continued limited operations, claiming to target Hezbollah militants violating the truce.

Lebanon and France have accused Israel of dozens of ceasefire violations, further highlighting the fragile truce.

Earlier in December, The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Thursday that any actions threatening the fragile cessation of hostilities in Lebanon must stop.

"Both Israel and Lebanon have confirmed their commitment to the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and to addressing outstanding issues. Both parties are called upon to utilise the newly established mechanism as agreed in the understanding," UNIFIL said in a statement.

UNIFIL urges the Israeli army to withdraw on time and the Lebanese Armed Forces to deploy in southern Lebanon as per the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

The UN peace mission stressed it is working closely with the Lebanese army to accelerate its recruiting efforts and deployment to the south.

The mission said it stands ready to play its part in "monitoring progress, including ensuring the area south of the Litani River is free of any armed personnel, assets, or weapons other than those of the Lebanese government and UNIFIL, as well as respect for the Blue Line."

It expressed concern over "the continued destruction by the Israeli military of residential areas, agricultural land, and road networks in southern Lebanon, which constitutes a violation of Resolution 1701."

