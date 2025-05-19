Israel warns Khan Yunis residents to evacuate before 'unprecedented' attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces has ordered residents of Khan Yunis and its suburbs to evacuate ahead of what it calls an "unprecedented attack" targeting Hamas in southern Gaza.

IDF Arabic-language spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee tweeted a warning to residents to move west towards the Mawasis coastal zone for safety along with a map of the areas to be evacuated. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor