Israel warns Khan Yunis residents to evacuate before 'unprecedented' attack
By ANI | Updated: May 19, 2025 23:22 IST2025-05-19T23:15:45+5:302025-05-19T23:22:49+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces has ordered residents of Khan Yunis and its suburbs ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces has ordered residents of Khan Yunis and its suburbs to evacuate ahead of what it calls an "unprecedented attack" targeting Hamas in southern Gaza.
IDF Arabic-language spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee tweeted a warning to residents to move west towards the Mawasis coastal zone for safety along with a map of the areas to be evacuated. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app