Israel: Woman at western wall plaza wounded by stray bullet

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 29 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that, according to an initial investigation, in the last hour a woman in her 50s who was sitting in the women's section at the Western Wall Plaza reported that she suddenly heard a loud noise in her ear and was wounded, apparently as a result of stray gunfire.

A bullet without a case was found near her.

As a result of the incident, the woman was only slightly injured and was taken to the hospital for further tests.

The incident is under investigation by the Israel Police. (ANI/TPS)

