Israel working to set new date for local elections delayed due to war

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): The Government of Israel on Wednesday unanimously approved the compromise proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the date for local elections. The elections were originally scheduled for November, but were postponed due to the war in Gaza.

The setting of the date will depend on the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).

The Government directed the IDF to submit to the Government Secretariat, by 2 PM Thursday, 28 December 2023, its position on the possibility of discharging 2,189 candidates for office in local elections who are currently on active reserve duty and to specvify who can be released for the elections and who cannot.

On Sunday 31 December, 2023, once the Government will have the complete data from the IDF, it will hold an additional discussion when it will decide on the date of the elections. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor