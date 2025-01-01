Israel works to improve mathematics and science education

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Education Yoav Kish received the interim conclusions of the professional committee he established, headed by the director general of the ministry, to examine the significant decline recorded in the achievements of Israeli students in the TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) tests in mathematics and science in May 2023.

The committee presented to the minister the three main steps that it defined as critical for correction and change:

Organizational change in the office and in the field to focus on real-world professions, quality of human capital in teaching and training Reducing educational gaps

Following the conclusions, the Minister set a clear goal: to return the Israeli education system to the top ten in the world in international achievements within five years. To achieve the goal, the Minister directed the formulation and implementation of the "Real Israel" program - a national program designed to enhance science, mathematics, technology and engineering studies.

Furthermore, in addition to the national program led by the Ministry, the Minister will lead, by government decision, the establishment of a national advisory council for education on the subject of real subjects, which will include senior officials and leading experts from advanced industry, research and academia, and the educational field. (ANI/TPS)

