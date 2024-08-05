Israel works towards national food security

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced that the first step in the formulation of the country's national plan for food security 2050 is underway, which it said which will ensure the supply of raw food to the citizens of Israel in a long-term plan for the next 25 years, and this after "complex headquarters work conducted over the past two years."

Seven teams will formulate the overall national plan, and they include representatives from all the relevant government ministries, among them - the local agriculture team, the import team, the food industry team, the food basket team, the consumption habits team, the R&D and innovation team, the food loss team and the personal food security team. (ANI/TPS)

