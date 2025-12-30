Israeli Agency refutes claims made by Doctors Without Borders that it is prevented from providing aid in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 30 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) released a statement of clarification regarding the registration of international organizations that send aid to Gaza and their non-compliance with Israeli registration requirements, following allegations made by Doctors Without Borders (DWB)

COGAT stated that DWB failed to cooperate with the registration process and refused to provide Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs with a list of its employees, as required by a government decision.

"The organization's attempts to attribute to itself a central impact on the medical response in the Gaza Strip are inconsistent with reality and are not supported by data. In practice, out of approximately 220 primary care clinics and medical points operating throughout the Gaza Strip, the organization operates only five," said COGAT.

COGAT explained organizations that received notice regarding the suspension of their activities in Gaza did not bring aid into Gaza throughout the current ceasefire, and even in the past their combined contribution amounted to only about 1% of the total aid volume. Accordingly, the implementation of the government decision will not result in any future harm to the volume of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip.

The registration process, emphasized COGAT, is intended to prevent the exploitation of aid by Hamas, which in the past operated under the cover of certain international aid organizations, knowingly or unknowingly.

"Instead of launching false campaigns and attempting to intimidate the international arena regarding the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, organizations seeking to operate in Gaza should complete the registration process, operate transparently, and ensure that aid reaches the civilian population and not Hamas," said COGAT. (ANI/TPS)

